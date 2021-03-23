Full Year 2020 Alliance Pharma PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 23, 2021 / 10:30AM GMT

Peter Jonathan Butterfield - Alliance Pharma plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much, and good morning, everybody. I'm Pete Butterfield, CEO, and I'm here online with Andrew Franklin, our CFO, this morning. So firstly, I hope you're all keeping well, and thank you for attending this analyst meeting. Before we start the presentation, can I just check that you've all got copies of today's slides? And if not, you can find a copy on the Investors section of our website.



So I'm delighted to be able to share with you our 2020 results this morning, and despite the challenges thrown up by the COVID pandemic, I'm very pleased to report that the business has developed strongly. Robust underlying trading and strong pretax cash flow have been complemented by a strong underlying development of the business, including great progress with Kelo-cote, our #1 brand; the Nizoral integration now being substantially complete; and the successful completion of our second largest deal ever with the exciting acquisition of the Amberen brand at the end of the year.



Operationally, we're also able to