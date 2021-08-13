Q2 2021 SeaBird Exploration PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

Stale Roar Rodahl - SeaBird Exploration Plc - Executive Chairman



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this second quarter conference call for Green Energy Group being rebranded from SeaBird Exploration. My name is Stale Rodahl, I'm the Chairman of the company, and I'm here or at different locations then with our CEO, Gunnar Jansen; and Erik von Krogh, our CFO.



Forward-looking statements. Agenda today, we're going to give a quick update on our rebranding. There's going to be an operational update as previously in both our segments, marine minerals and seismic. And by the end of the quarter, the second quarter then, the marine minerals business constituted around 82% of the values in the group and the seismic business around 18%. We will have a financial review for the group and a summary in the end.



Briefly, just to rehash our mission in Green Energy Group, our mission is to build sustainable businesses. This is our organization. Just a brief recap on that one. So it is the SeaBird Exploration Plc, the holding company that is being rebranded into Green Energy Group. And SeaBird