Q1 2022 SeaBird Exploration PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 20, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Stale Roar Rodahl - SeaBird Exploration Plc - Executive Chairman



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this first quarter conference call for Green Energy Group. My name is StÃ¥le Rodahl, I'm the Executive Chairman of the Group, and I'm here or at different locations then with Finn Atle Hamre, our CEO; StÃ¥le Monstad, CEO for Green Minerals; and Erik von Krogh, which is our CFO. Agenda today, as usual, we go through some highlights. We'll have a review of the seismic operation, the same with the minerals operation, and we'll have a Q&A in the end. Before we do that, just stating the market value by business area, Green Minerals as a listed company, NOK 79 million by the end of the quarter. And derived from that an implicit pricing of SeaBird of NOK 114 million, slightly more than $10 million and NOK 193 million market value for the group then. We announced on the 26th of January that we had initiated a strategic review to explore all available options to maximize shareholder value for the seismic operation. This was after having announced last year in the first half that we wanted to explore various