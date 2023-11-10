Q3 2023 Seabird Exploration PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Finn Atle Hamre - SeaBird Exploration Plc - CEO



Good morning, and welcome to SeaBird Exploration third-quarter presentation. My name is Finn Atle Hamre, CEO, and I have with me today our Executive Chairman, StÃ¥le Rodahl; and our CFO, Sveinung Alvestad.



Before we begin, please note the Q&A functionality in this webcast, where you can post your questions, and we will revert to these towards the end of the presentation.



SeaBird Exploration in brief, SeaBird Exploration provides marine seismic acquisition with a current fleet of two 100%-owned vessels, the Eagle Explorer and Fulmar Explorer. The Eagle Explorer is currently equipped to perform both 2D streamer acquisition and source services. Currently, the vessel is in Singapore, mobilizing for a 2D project in Asia. The Fulmar Explorer is equipped for seismic source services and currently engaged in two-year contract for projects in the Gulf of Mexico. In addition, we have seismic equipment to rig chartered vessels, which again enables SeaBird to relatively quickly increase its fleet by up to two additional vessels.



Next,