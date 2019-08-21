Full Year 2019 Emeco Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 21, 2019 / 01:00AM GMT

Ian M. Testrow - Emeco Holdings Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, and thanks, everyone, for dialing in. First of all, today, I'd like to thank the Emeco employees. We really do have a fantastic team of dedicated employees that work particularly hard and work fantastically as a team and I'm really proud of them and I should be really proud of this result because it's an output of their hard work, dedication, commitment. So thanks very much to the team.



So just getting straight to results. We're happy with the results. It's a good, solid year. EBITDA up 40% to $214 million; EBIT, up 50% (sic) [51%] to $125 million; and operating NPAT, obviously, well up to $63 million. So we're really