Feb 09, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 09, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Ian M. Testrow

Emeco Holdings Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director

* Neil E. Siford

Emeco Holdings Limited - CFO

* Sam Byford

Emeco Holdings Limited - IR Manager

* Thao Pham

Emeco Holdings Limited - Chief Strategy Officer



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Alexander George Philip Karpos

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Former Equity Analyst

* Jamie Gordon

* Michael R. Aspinall

Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Mitchell Sonogan

Macquarie Research - Analyst

* Nicholas Sladen

The Myer Family Company Pty Ltd. - Senior Portfolio Manager



=====================

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Emeco Holdings for FY '21 Interim Results Briefing. (Operator Instructions) And just please be advised that