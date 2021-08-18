Aug 18, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 18, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Ian M. Testrow

Emeco Holdings Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director

* Neil E. Siford

Emeco Holdings Limited - CFO

* Sam Byford

Emeco Holdings Limited - IR Manager

* Steven Edwin Versteegen

Emeco Holdings Limited - Co-Founder & CEO of Pit N Portal



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Jakob Cakarnis

Jarden Australia Pty Limited, Research Division - VP of Equity Research

* Michael R. Aspinall

Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst

* Mitchell Sonogan

Macquarie Research - Analyst

* Trent Barnett

Euroz Hartleys Securities Limited, Research Division - Head of Research & Industrial Analyst



=====================

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Emeco Holdings FY '21 Full Year Results Briefing. (Operator Instructions) Please be