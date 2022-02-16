Half Year 2022 Emeco Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Ian M. Testrow - Emeco Holdings Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, and good morning, and welcome to Emeco's First Half '22 Results. I appreciate everyone dialing in. As you know, we preannounced a solid operating EBITDA of $122 million, which was in our guidance range of $120 million to $125 million. We've also provided operating EBITDA guidance for the full year of $250 million to $260 million. These results are solid and have been achieved with enormous effort for the entire Emeco team. I'd just like to thank them for their efforts.



We've remained very focused on our strategy, and the business is very well positioned that will deliver growth into the future. Now Pham, who's recently been appointed as Group CFO and I will take you through the detailed outlook in more depth, and we'll take your questions.



You will note that our presentation deck shows performance in both the corresponding period and the second half of FY '21. We think this gives you a better view of how the business has developed.



Turning to Slide 2. The key feature of this result is a