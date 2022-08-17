Full Year 2022 Emeco Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Thank you very much, and thank you to everyone for dialing in. Good morning, and welcome to Emeco's Full Year '22 Results Briefing. I'm joined today by our CFO, Thao Pham.



Today's announcement of $250 million operating EBITDA, which we preannounced in June, is a solid result. We've delivered growth in each of our operating divisions, and our business performed well despite COVID disruptions, continued labor shortages, inflationary pressure and extreme East Coast weather in both halves of the year. I want to thank our 1,400 employees who worked tirelessly to deliver for our customers and navigate the many challenges we faced in FY '22. This hard work has set us up for a strong FY '23. Emeco prides itself on its people and culture, and the