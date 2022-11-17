Emeco Holdings Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 17, 2022 / 02:00AM GMT

Peter Ian Richards - Emeco Holdings Limited - Independent Chairman of the Board



I'm pleased to welcome you all to Sydney for the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Emeco Holdings. My name is Peter Richards, and I'm the Chairman of our company. Penny, a quorum is present?



Penelope Young - Emeco Holdings Limited - Company Secretary & General Counsel



Yes.



Peter Ian Richards - Emeco Holdings Limited - Independent Chairman of the Board



Hence, I declare the meeting open.



I'd like to introduce you to our front table and our Board. Obviously, next to me, on my left, your right, is Ian Testrow, our CEO and Managing Director; Keith Skinner, over -- on the end there, is our Chair of the Audit Committee. And Peter Frank, who has flown all the way from -- well, the last 1.5 days from New York. We appreciate your time here, Peter, and thanks for making the effort. And he's a representative of our major shareholder, Black Diamond.



You might also look up, and there's a little TV screen over there, and he's absent,