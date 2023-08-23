Full Year 2023 Emeco Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2023 / 01:00AM GMT

Ian M. Testrow - Emeco Holdings Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, and welcome to Emeco's results for the 2023 financial year. With me this morning is Theresa Mlikota, our CFO, who commenced a new role in May and has hit the ground running. Getting straight into -- onto Slide #3. FY '23 really was a year of 2 halves, where we delivered very strong second half performance, as what was, as you're all aware, a difficult and disappointing first half.



Off the back of exceptionally strong demand for our equipment and service, particularly in Rental and Force, we delivered record revenue of $875 million, which was up 16% on FY '22. Operating EBITDA of $250 million is in line with our guidance. Our second half