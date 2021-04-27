Elia Group SA Capital Markets Day (Virtual) Transcript

Apr 27, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Marleen Vanhecke - Elia Group SA/NV-Head of Group Communication&Reputation



(presentation)



Welcome back. For those who are just joining us, we are about to start the first part of today's event, an overview of Elia Group's growth strategy presented by Chris Peeters and Stefan Kapferer. Welcome to you both. What can our guests expect in the next few hours?



Chris Peeters - Elia Group SA/NV-CEO&Member of Executive Board



Well, first of all, our guests have seen over the last years that Elia Group has fully transformed into a European company with a lot of organic growth. We have a strong track record in growing organically by supporting the energy transition. What we will see today that this is not over. We still have many years of organic growth to go.



But not only that, we will also start to focus on offshore growth outside of our regulated areas.



Marleen Vanhecke - Elia Group SA/NV-