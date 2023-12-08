Dec 08, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT
Marleen Vanhecke Elia Group SA-Head of Communication&Reputation
Welcome to Elia Group's Capital Markets Day 2023. Today, we will be sharing updates about our strategy with you, and we'll outline how we future proof our company. Many speakers will be joining us today, and to start, I've been joined by Catherine Vandenborre, who was recently appointed as our new interim CEO.
Catherine, how have you enjoyed your new role so far?
Catherine Vandenborre Elia Group SA-CEO Ad Interim&Member of the Management Board
I must say that those three months went by extremely quickly, Marleen. We have finalized tariff negotiations in our regulated markets, which are now better aligned with market conditions. We have increased our ambitions in terms of network developments, and we are preparing for the future by acquiring a stake in energyRe Giga in the US. That being said, combining my CFO and CEO roles was a bit too much, so I proposed to the Board to appoint Marco Nix as Group CFO as interim. And as investors
Elia Group SA Capital Markets Day Transcript
