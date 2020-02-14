Q4 2019 Eltel AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Casimir Lindholm - Eltel AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this audiocast. My name is Casimir Lindholm. I'm the CEO of Eltel. With me, I have our CFO, Petter Traaholt. We'll today present the Q4 report. I will start by going through the highlights of the third -- for the fourth quarter on Page 3.



Entering the quarter, we had a clear ambition to lower the net debt of the company. We were able to have strong cash flow during the period. And thereby, we were able to reduce our net debt by EUR 67.6 million for the quarter and EUR 24.2 million for the full year.



I'm also glad to see that we have continued to improve the quality of deliveries and services towards our main customers. Eltel's quarterly result is nonetheless negative due to 3 main reasons: