Q2 2020 Eltel AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Eltel Audiocast with Teleconference Q2 2020. CEO, Casimir Lindholm; and CFO, Saila Miettinen-Lähde.



Casimir Lindholm - Eltel AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you. Hello, everyone, and welcome to this audiocast. My name is Casimir Lindholm, and I'm the President and CEO of Eltel. With me, I have our CFO, Saila Miettinen-LÃ¤hde. We will today present Eltel's Q2 report. I will start by going through the highlights of the third -- of the second quarter on Page 3.



We delivered a solid second quarter for Eltel despite the exceptional circumstances amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. We improved our operative EBITA even with declining net sales, and we continued to make significant improvements to our balance sheet.



We reduced our net working capital by EUR 79 million year-on-year. During the past year, we have reduced our net debt by EUR 103 million to EUR 86 million.