Q3 2020 Eltel AB Earnings Call Transcript

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Eltel Q3 teleconference 2020. Today, I am pleased to present CEO, Casimir Lindholm; and CFO, Saila Miettinen-LÃ¤hde. (Operator Instructions) I'll now hand the call over to your speakers. Please begin.



Casimir Lindholm - Eltel AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you. Hello, everyone. Welcome to this audiocast. My name is Casimir Lindholm; I am the President and CEO of Eltel. With me, I have our CFO, Saila Miettinen-LÃ¤hde. We will now present Eltel's Q3 report.



I will start with going through the highlights of the third quarter on Page 3. We saw gradual improvements in our operational performance despite that our net sales is coming down. The main reason for the net sales drop is the divestments that we have made in order to strengthen our financial position, and of course deliver on the Nordic strategy. We also saw some currency effects, mainly coming from Norway. That had a strong impact on net sales, on the net sales drop as well.



Due to the cash releases