Full Year 2022 Eltel AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Elin Otter - Eltel AB(publ)-Director of Communications&IR



Hello, everyone, and welcome to this live webcast. Today we will present the result for the fourth quarter for Eltel 2022.



My name is Elin Otter. I'm Head of Investor Relations here at the Eltel. With me today, I have our President and CEO, Hakan Dahlstrom; and our CFO, Saila Miettinen-Lahde. During the presentation, you will have the opportunity to answer or ask questions through the webcast and also dial in on the phone conference. Yes, with that, I'm handing over to you, Hakan.



Hakan Dahlstrom - Eltel AB(publ)-President - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Elin, and welcome to this session. I will start with a few highlights of the quarter of '22 -- the last quarter of '22. And I'm particularly pleased with the significant increase we have in the value of contracts signed. So during the last quarter, we achieved a bit more than EUR 200 million. That is significant more than what we did the