Feb 27, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

Bob Brookins - Alexium International Group Limited - CEO



We really appreciate everyone joining us for the half-year result. Really excited about what the company is and look forward to giving everyone an update on the business and key initiatives.



This really is an absolutely -- it's an exciting time for the management here because so much of the work we've done over the past 18 months is really coming to fruition. And it's good to see how so much of this work is now coming together and is positioned to Alexium for a strong year.



Some of the key things we want to address that have helped get us to this point is that the -- one, with the new management team now in place, that work team is now very well established. And everyone really has established a place here and is really working well.



There are numerous improvements that we've been able to make over the past 18 months. The commercialization strategy really has been a great boost in terms of how we take new products to market and we'll talk about that in relation to our Alexicool foam product, also for Alexiflam NF for sock