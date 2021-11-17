Nov 17, 2021 / 12:30AM GMT

Rosheen Garnon - Alexium International Group Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairwoman



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Alexium International Group Limited. My name is Rosheen Garnon. I'm a non-Executive Director and the Chair of Alexium, and I will be chairing our meeting today.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resultant public health concerns, as we did last year, this year's meeting is being delivered live via a webcast. Every effort has been made to ensure that this meeting runs smoothly for our shareholders. If we experience any technical issues today, a short research -- sorry, a short recess or an adjournment may be required depending on the number of shareholders affected. If this occurs, I will advise you accordingly.



So let me turn to the quorum. There being a quorum present, I declare the meeting to be properly constituted and declare the meeting open. I would like to introduce my fellow directors who are on the call today. We have Stephen Cheney, Simon Moore, Paul Stenson, Carl Dennis, and last but not least, Rob Brookins, our