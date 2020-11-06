Q3 2020 GeoVax Labs Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 06, 2020 / 01:15PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the GeoVax third quarter 2020 corporate update call. I am Cole with Chorus Call and will facilitate today's call. With me are David Dodd, Chairman and CEO; Mark Reynolds, Chief Financial Officer; and Mark Newman, PhD -- Chief Scientific Officer.



(Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Scott Gordon of CORE IR, who will provide forward-looking statement regarding this call and information herein. Please go ahead.



Scott Gordon - CORE IR - President and co-Founder



Thank you, Cole, and thank you, everyone, for joining the call. Certain statements in this presentation may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstance.



Actual results may differ materially from those included in these statements due to a variety of factors, including whether GeoVax can develop and