Jul 30, 2020 / 11:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Emma, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining EnBW's Investor and Analyst Conference Call on the Q2 Results 2020. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the conference over to Ingo Peter Voigt, Head of Finance, M&A and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Ingo Peter Voigt - EnBW Energie Baden-WÃ¼rttemberg AG - Head of Finance, M&A and IR
Thank you, and good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, here from Karlsruhe. Thank you for joining us this Thursday afternoon for our investor and analyst conference call on EnBW's 6-month figures 2020. Probably at the beginning or for some of you already in the middle of the summer holiday season. We hope you are all well and healthy in these still unusual times.
As always, our CFO, Thomas Kusterer, will guide you through today's presentation. In light of the corona pandemic, he will outline the main effects in our performance and positioning in the first 6 months of '20. And after that, we look forward to your comments
