Ingo Peter Voigt - EnBW Energie Baden-WÃ¼rttemberg AG - Head of Finance, M&A and IR



Thank you very much, and a very good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. A very warm welcome this Thursday afternoon, and thank you for joining us this afternoon for today's investor and analyst conference call on EnBW's figures '20.



An exceptional year, the year of the global outbreak of COVID-19. In light of these still unusual and challenging times, we hope you are all well and healthy. As always, we have got our CFO, Thomas Kusterer, with us, who will guide you through today's presentation.



Main themes of this year's presentation are the key developments in financial year '20, being the final year of our 2020 Strategy,