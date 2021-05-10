May 10, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. I'm Haley, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining EnBW's Investor and analyst conference call Q1 2021 results. (Operator Instructions) And I would now like to turn the conference over to Ingo Peter Voigt, Head of Finance, M&A and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Ingo Peter Voigt - EnBW Energie Baden-WÃ¼rttemberg AG - Head of Finance, M&A and IR



Thank you very much, and very good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, here from Karlsruhe, and a very warm welcome, and thank you for joining us this afternoon for today's investor and analyst conference call on EnBW's figures for Q1 of '21. As always, Thomas Kusterer will guide you through today's presentation. After that, we look forward to your comments and questions. With this, I'll hand over directly to Thomas to take you through the relevant figures and slides. Thomas, the floor is yours. Please go ahead.



Thomas Andreas Kusterer - EnBW Energie Baden-WÃ¼rttemberg AG - CFO & Member of the Management Board