Nov 20, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
Presentation
Nov 20, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Raluca Bulumacu
Societatea Energetica Electrica SA - Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
* Alexandru ChiriÈÄ
Societatea Energetica Electrica SA - Interim CEO
* Stefan-alexandru Frangulea
Societatea Energetica Electrica SA - Interim Chief Financial Officer
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Iuliana Ciopraga
Wood & Company - Analyst
=====================
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. The Electrica teleconference is starting now. Thank you.
Raluca Bulumacu - Societatea Energetica Electrica SA - Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Hello, everyone. I'm Raluca Kasap, Head of Investor Relations. And together with the entire Electrica management team, I would like to thank you for joining our conference call and live webcast to present and
Q3 2023 Societatea Energetica Electrica SA Earnings Presentation Transcript
Nov 20, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...