Electrocomponents PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Lindsley Ruth - Electrocomponents plc - CEO & Director



Thank you very much, Andrea. This is Lindsley Ruth, the CEO. I'm joined today by David Egan, our Group CFO from Electrocomponents. This is a trading update covering the final quarter of the year ended March 31, 2019. This update is intentionally short as we'll be covering our trading performance results in full when we report our final results on May 21.



Overall, I'm pleased to say we've seen a good performance in the final quarter of the year. We've continued to execute well and are on track to deliver 8% like-for-like revenue growth for the full year and a stable gross margin in our base business. As a result, we will deliver another year