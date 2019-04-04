Apr 04, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Electrocomponents' Trading Update Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, Thursday, the 4th of April, 2019.
And I would now like to hand the conference over to the speaker today, Lindsley Ruth. Thank you. Please go ahead.
Lindsley Ruth - Electrocomponents plc - CEO & Director
Thank you very much, Andrea. This is Lindsley Ruth, the CEO. I'm joined today by David Egan, our Group CFO from Electrocomponents. This is a trading update covering the final quarter of the year ended March 31, 2019. This update is intentionally short as we'll be covering our trading performance results in full when we report our final results on May 21.
Overall, I'm pleased to say we've seen a good performance in the final quarter of the year. We've continued to execute well and are on track to deliver 8% like-for-like revenue growth for the full year and a stable gross margin in our base business. As a result, we will deliver another year
Electrocomponents PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript
Apr 04, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...