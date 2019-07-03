Electrocomponents PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

Jul 03, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Lindsley Ruth - Electrocomponents plc - CEO & Director



Thank you very much, Bernard, and good morning, everyone. This is Lindsley Ruth, the CEO. And I'm joined here by David Egan, the Group CFO of Electrocomponents plc. This is a trading statement covering the first quarter of our financial year till March of 2020. We're coming to you this morning from a beautiful morning in downtown London.



So overall, the market environment remains uncertain, but we continue to build momentum particularly in our largest region, EMEA, where we continue to outperform the market. In recent years, we have demonstrated an ability to grow market share with a sharper focus on the customer and best-in-class