Q2 2021 Epigenomics AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



EpigenomicsÂ AG conference call regarding the half year results 2021.



Let me now turn the floor over to Frederic Hilke.



Frederic Hilke - Epigenomics AG - IR Officer



Thank you very much, Chris. Hello, and welcome to EpigenomicsÂ investor conference call. My name is Frederic Hilke. I'm the Investor Relations Manager for EpigenomicsÂ . With me on the phone is the CEO of EpigenomicsÂ AG, Greg Hamilton. On today's call, we will be discussing first half 2021 results. This call is being webcast for anyone who would like to follow the presentation. The link can be found on the EpigenomicsÂ website in the Investors section.



