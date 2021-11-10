Q3 2021 Epigenomics AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Epigenomics AG conference call regarding the 9 months results 2021. (Operator Instructions) Let me now hand the floor over to Frederic Hilke.



Frederic Hilke - Epigenomics AG - IR Officer



Thank you very much, Heike. Hello, and welcome to Epigenomics' investor conference call. My name is Frederic Hilke. I'm the Investor Relations manager for Epigenomics. With me on the phone is the CEO of Epigenomics AG, Greg Hamilton. On today's call, we will be discussing the results of the first 9 months 2021. This call is being webcast for anyone who would like to follow the presentation. The link can be found on the Epigenomics website in the Investors section.



Before I hand over the presentation to Greg, let me point out some of the usual legal information. The following presentation will contain expressly or implicitly certain forward-looking statements concerning Epigenomics AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the