Q1 2019 EDAG Engineering Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2019

Cosimo De Carlo - EDAG Engineering Group AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Many thanks. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our Q1 earnings call. I'm here together with my colleagues, JÃ¼rgen Vogt and Holger Merz. JÃ¼rgen will give you the financial details on the first quarter and Holger will introduce himself later on.



As usual, let me give you an update on our market environment and the key highlights of our Q1. Looking at our market environment, we do not see any significant changes since our last call from April 3 this year. The global automotive R&D spending remains at very high level, which brings further opportunities for ESP to grow. Due to the extreme technological shift towards