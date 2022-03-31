Q4 2021 EDAG Engineering Group AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 31, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Cosimo De Carlo - EDAG Engineering Group AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Thank you very much. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our financial year 2021 earnings call. I'm here together with my colleague, Holger Merz, who will give you the financial details later on. As usual, we have split our presentation into 3 key points. I will begin with a report on the current market environment and a quick recap on our key activities in the reporting year. Holger, will then present the details of our 2021 figures as well as the outlook for the current year. We'll be happy to answer all of your questions at the end of our presentations.



Before we start with an overview of the economic environment and the current developments within our industry, please let me state the following at the very