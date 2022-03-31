Mar 31, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
[Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to] conference call of EDAG AG. At our customer's request, this conference may be recorded. (Operator Instructions) I now hand you over to Cosimo De Carlo who will lead you for this conference. Please go ahead, sir.
Cosimo De Carlo - EDAG Engineering Group AG - CEO & Member of Executive Board
Thank you very much. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our financial year 2021 earnings call. I'm here together with my colleague, Holger Merz, who will give you the financial details later on. As usual, we have split our presentation into 3 key points. I will begin with a report on the current market environment and a quick recap on our key activities in the reporting year. Holger, will then present the details of our 2021 figures as well as the outlook for the current year. We'll be happy to answer all of your questions at the end of our presentations.
Before we start with an overview of the economic environment and the current developments within our industry, please let me state the following at the very
Q4 2021 EDAG Engineering Group AG Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 31, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...