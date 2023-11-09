Nov 09, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT
Fokion C. Karavias - Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. - CEO & Executive Director
Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon, and welcome to the Eurobank 9-month 2023 Results Presentation. Together with me is our CFO, Harris Kokologiannis, and the Investor Relations team. We will start with some key recent developments, then present our results and answer your questions.
In an environment with wide European growth and geopolitical margin, the macroeconomic health of our 3 core markets stands out. Economic growth increase is expected around 2.5% for this year and the next, and multiple of the EU assets. The government is committed to fiscal discipline, with
