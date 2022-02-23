Full Year 2021 EFG International AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Jens Brueckner - EFG International AG - Head of IR



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. A very warm welcome from us in Zurich for the presentation of our full year 2021 results. Today, I'm joined by Giorgio Pradelli, CEO of EFG International; and Dimitris Politis, CFO and Deputy CEO of EFG International, and it's our pleasure to present our latest set of results to you. As usual, we will have our presentations, which will be followed by a Q&A.



Piergiorgio Pradelli - EFG