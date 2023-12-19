Egetis Therapeutics AB Egetis Investor Day Transcript

Dec 19, 2023 / NTS GMT

Nicklas Westerholm Egetis Therapeutics AB-CEO



Thank you. Good afternoon and good morning to everybody. I'm very pleased to see so many participants here in the room and a warm welcome to everybody joining online as well. For those I haven't had the privilege to meet before, my name is Nicklas Westerholm, and I am the CEO of the company, which will run through the Investor Day here at Redeye on December 19.



What we will cover today is an overview of our strategy and ambition that we have agreed with the Board. We're going to then segue into with focus on Emcitate for the development of treatment for MCT8 deficiency, our lead asset. And the regulatory pathway, as well as an update on the ReTRIACt study.



We then have the privilege to have an external speaker and the key opinion leader, Prof. Andrew Bauer from the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, who will join us to see elaborate further on MCT8 deficiency as a disease and unmet medical need.



I'm also very pleased to have members of the management team here today joining us to elaborate further on some of the key activities