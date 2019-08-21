Full Year 2019 EBOS Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 21, 2019 / 11:30PM GMT

John Cullity - EBOS Group Limited - CEO



Welcome, everyone, to the 2019 presentation of our year-end financial results. I'm joined this morning by Shaun Hughes, our CFO; and also Mark Connell, our Investor Relations Manager.



Before starting on the formal presentation, I would like to note the news yesterday that our Chairman, Mark Waller, has decided to retire at our upcoming annual meeting in October. Mark has made an enormous contribution to the group over his 35-year tenure and has been instrumental in the successful growth of the group to the position we hold today. We wish him and his wife, Angie, all the best as he enjoys his well-earned retirement.



The Board has elected Liz Coutts as