Oct 13, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT
Elizabeth Mary Coutts - EBOS Group Limited - Independent Chairman
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Liz Coutts, and I am the Chair of EBOS Group Limited. I'm very pleased to welcome you here today for my first annual meeting as you chair. I'd also like to welcome those viewing today's proceeding via our webcast.
Just a matter of housekeeping, for those here in the room, in the event of an emergency, please remain calm. If you are told to evacuate, please proceed to the nearest exit leading to the stairways. These are situated at the back and both sides of the room. Please gather in the carpark area in front of the main entrance.
I know that our annual meeting looks a little different this year. We have in place some measures to ensure that we hold this meeting as safely as we can. Whilst we are now at Stage 1 restrictions, we are still encouraging adherence to social distancing protocols. You will see that we have spaced the seating apart, and unfortunately, we won't be able to invite those in attendance for refreshments post this meeting. We do have some takeaway
EBOS Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
