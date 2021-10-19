EBOS Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 19, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Elizabeth Mary Coutts - EBOS Group Limited - Independent Chairman



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Liz Coutts, and I'm the Chair of EBOS Group Limited.



On Monday, October 4, following the announcement by the New Zealand government regarding ongoing restrictions due to COVID-19 and having regard to the health and safety of our stakeholders, shareholders and employees, EBOS made the difficult decision that today's annual meeting would be a virtual meeting only. I therefore, formally welcome you to the 99th Annual Meeting of EBOS Group Limited and trusts this finds all of you joining us today safe and well during these most difficult of times.



Today's meeting is being held by Computershare Online Meetings platform. This allows shareholders, proxies and guests to attend the meeting virtually. All attendees can watch a live webcast of the meeting and read the company documents associated with the meeting. In addition, shareholders and proxies have the ability to ask questions and submit votes. (Operator Instructions)



Please note that while you submit questions from