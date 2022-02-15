Feb 15, 2022 / 10:30PM GMT
Presentation
Feb 15, 2022 / 10:30PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* John Cullity
EBOS Group Limited - CEO
* Leonard Hansen
EBOS Group Limited - CFO & Chief Accountant
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Mathieu Chevrier
Citigroup Inc., Research Division - Assistant VP & Senior Associate
* Matt Montgomerie
Forsyth Barr Group Ltd., Research Division - Equity Analyst
* Saul Hadassin
Barrenjoey Markets Pty Limited, Research Division - Analyst
=====================
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the EBOS Group Limited First Half FY '22 Interim Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that today's conference is being recorded today, the 16th of February 2022.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Mr. John Cullity, CEO, EBOS Group. Please go ahead, John.
John Cullity - EBOS
Half Year 2022 EBOS Group Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Feb 15, 2022 / 10:30PM GMT
