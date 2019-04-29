Q1 2019 Elanders AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2019 / 11:30AM GMT

Magnus Nilsson - Elanders AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Thank you. Welcome, everyone. This is Magnus Nilsson, CEO of Elanders, speaking. And together with me, I also have AndrÃ©as Wikner, the CFO of Elanders.



Now we'll start the quarterly call. I move to Page #2 in the presentation, and I will comment the first quarter according to exclusive IFRS 16 to make the numbers more comparable to last year.



So if we start to look at the sales for the first quarter, it went up to SEK 2.8 billion compared to SEK 2.4 billion in 2018. Our EBITA went up to SEK 114 million compared to SEK 83 million, which was an improvement of 37%. It also means that our EBITA margin improved to 4.1% compared to 3.4% in 2018. And our return on capital employed went up to 7.7% compared to 5.2%. And our