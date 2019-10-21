Q3 2019 Elanders AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 21, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the Elanders quarterly results conference call. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Magnus Nilsson. Please go ahead.



Magnus Nilsson - Elanders AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Thank you very much. Welcome, everyone. So this is Magnus Nilsson, the CEO of Elanders. And together with me is also AndrÃ©as Wikner, our CFO.



And okay, I move to the presentation, and I will then go to Page #2 that shows how Elanders looks today. So today, Elanders has around 90 locations worldwide in 20 countries, and we have almost 7,000 employees.



And then if I move to Page #3, where we are showing our major customer segments, and that is Automotive, that is 25% of our sales; Electronics is 35%; Fashion & Lifestyle is 15%; Health Care & Life Science, less than 5%; and Industrial is 15%.



And then I will go directly to the Slide #5 to say -- to give some comments about the market situation for this segment. And if we then look at Automotive, the primary market