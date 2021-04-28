Q1 2021 Elanders AB Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Elanders AB conference call. Today's conference is recorded. And at this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Magnus Nilsson, CEO of Elanders. Please go ahead, sir.



Magnus Nilsson - Elanders AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Thank you. Hi, everyone. This is Magnus Nilsson, and together with me here is also AndrÃ©as Wikner, our CFO.



I will now start my presentation and I will now go directly to Slide #5 and talk about our performance in the first quarter. The strong recovery from the second half of last year continued in the first quarter and we managed to form an EBITA margin of 5.2% compared to 3.1% the year before, which means that we achieved EBITA result that was 75% higher than last year despite the negative effect on EBITA of SEK 11 million because of a stronger Swedish kroner.



You can see a stable and good demand from almost all customer segments, and our net sales grew organically with 15% in the first quarter. And the main drivers behind organic