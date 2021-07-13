Q2 2021 Elanders AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 13, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Magnus Nilsson - Elanders AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director



Thank you. Welcome, everyone. This is Magnus Nilsson, CEO of Elanders. And together with me is also AndrÃ©as Wikner, our CFO.



I will now go directly to Slide #5 in our presentation and talk about our performance in the first quarter. The strong recovery from second half of last year continued in the second quarter, and we managed to perform an EBITA margin of 5.2% compared to 2.8% the year before, which means that we managed to double our results despite the negative effect on EBITA of SEK 11 million because of the stronger Swedish krona.



You could see a solid demand from almost all our customer segment, but the shortage of semiconductors continue to create some disturbance in production to some of our customers. These disturbances resulted in canceled and changed shift patterns with very