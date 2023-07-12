Q2 2023 Elanders AB Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 12, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
Magnus Nilsson - Elanders AB(publ)-President - CEO & Director
Thank you. Welcome, everyone. This is Magnus Nilsson, CEO of Elanders, speaking. And together with me, I also have Andreas Wikner, CFO of Elanders Group.
I will now go through the presentation, and I will go directly to Slide #5 and talk about our second quarter. The market continues to be very challenging, and we could in the second quarter also see decreasing demand in North America, especially from our existing fashion customers. But in the same time, could we see an increased amount of requests from potential new customers.
In Asia and Europe, it continues to be a lot of soft, but also Europe could see a rather high activity when it comes to requests from new potential customers. In the quarter, we had a negative growth, but this was mainly due to normalized freight
