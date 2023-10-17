Q3 2023 Elanders AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 17, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Hi, everyone. Magnus Nilsson here. And together with me is also Andreas Wikner, the CFO of Elanders Group. And I will now go through our presentation, the third quarter.



I will now go directly to Slide #5 and talk about the quarter. And the market continues to be very challenging, and we can now see a decreased demand in all our markets, but also in the majority of our customer segments. Positive is that we continue to receive lots of requests from potential new customers. But for the moment, the inflow can't compensate for the lower demand from existing customers.



If we look at the growth, we had a negative growth in the quarter, but