Sep 14, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Geli, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Elvalhalcor Conference Call and Live Webcast to present and discuss the first half 2023 financial results.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Spyros Kokkolis, Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Kokkolis, you may now proceed.



Spyridon Kokkolis - Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S.A. - Group CFO



Thank you, Geli. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us for the presentation of the financial results for the first half of 2023. We will start with a short video about the company. And then I'm going to give you an overview of our performance. And after that, we will hold the Q&A session during which I will do my best to answer any questions you might have about our company and our financial performance. As usual, the presentation and Q&A will be later uploaded to our website. Let's start with a short corporate video.



(presentation)



Spyridon Kokkolis<