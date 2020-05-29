May 29, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
Presentation
May 29, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Marcin Chanke;IR Chief Specialist
* Marek Kasicki
Energa SA - VP of the Management Board & VP of Finance
=====================
Marcin Chanke;IR Chief Specialist -
Good morning. I would like to welcome you to a video conference to analysts, investors and journalists interested in the financial results of Energa Group in 2019. Throughout the event, we will also talk about estimated selected data for quarter 1 2020. Throughout the conference, you are free to ask questions filling out the questionnaire on the conference website and also by sending the questions over to Investor Relations at energa.pl. And now of course, we already encourage you to pose your questions.
The host of our today's meetings are Marek Kasicki, Deputy President of the Board of Energa Financial Affairs; and Mr. Dominik Wadecki, Deputy President of Energa's Board for Operational Activities.
With us, there also representatives of business
Full Year 2019 Energa SA Earnings Presentation Transcript
May 29, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...