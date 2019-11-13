Nine Months 2019 Enav SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 13, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining ENAV's 9 Months 2019 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions).
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Stefano Songini, ENAV's Head of Communications and Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.
Stefano Raffaello Songini -
Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and good morning to those of you calling from U.S. and welcome to ENAV's 9 months results call. As always, we're joined here in Rome by Roberta Neri, our Chief Executive Officer; and Luca Colman, our CFO. They will walking you through the formal presentation. After that we will be happy to take any questions you have on the call. With that, I will hand the call over to Roberta. Roberta?
Roberta Neri -
Thank you, Stefano, good afternoon to everyone, and welcome to ENAV's 9 Months of 2018 -- 2019, sorry, results call. Our 9-month performance shows a further acceleration in traffic growth with en-route traffic up 7.6% year-on
