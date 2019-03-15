Mar 15, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Alberto Valdes - ENCE EnergÃ­a y Celulosa - S.A. - Head of IR



Good afternoon. This is Alberto Valdes, ENCE's Head of IR speaking. I am here now with our CEO, Ignacio Colmenares; and our CFO, Alfredo Avello, who will now explain you ENCE's stance regarding Spanish administration's decision not to defend itself on the proceedings against the 60-year extension of our concession in Pontevedra back in 2016. We have organized this call to answer all the questions we have received in the last 48 hours. However, bear in mind that we are still assessing our different alternatives and it's possible that we have to delay some of the answers. I now hand over to Ignacio.



Ignacio de Colmenares y Brunet - ENCE EnergÃ­a y Celulosa - S.A. - Vice-Chairman, CEO & MD



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for attending this call. I