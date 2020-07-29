Q2 2020 Ence Energia y Celulosa SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Ignacio de Colmenares y Brunet - ENCE EnergÃ­a y Celulosa - S.A. - Chairman, CEO & MD



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining ENCE's first half 2020 results conference call. Our CFO, Alfredo Avello; and our Head of IR, Alberto Valdes, are also connected.



Let's start in Slide #4 with the main highlights of the quarter, which has been marked by the international spread of the coronavirus. I'm proud to tell you that our early reaction to the threat from this virus on February 24 and the rigorous application of our protocols to prevent and minimize the risks of the spread of the virus, have allowed us to keep our people safe and to continue to operate. All ENCE's activities from forestry and biomass