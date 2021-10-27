Q3 2021 Ence Energia y Celulosa SA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Ignacio de Colmenares y Brunet - ENCE EnergÃ­a y Celulosa - S.A. - Chairman, CEO & MD



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining ENCE's Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call. Our CFO, Alfredo Avello; and our Head of IR, Alberto Valdes, are also connected. After the presentation, we will be pleased to answer any questions you may have.



Let's start with Slide 3, where we summarize the business highlights in the first 9 months of the year. Pulp prices have recovered strongly. They are trading at $1,140 per tonne since July, boosting the Pulp business operating margin. At the same time, the reduction in conversion costs, coupled with savings in overhead expenses, have offset the impact of raw materials' inflation during the first 9 months.



Pulp production increased by 2% in this period