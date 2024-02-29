Seacor Marine Holdings Inc Reports Notable Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Revenue and Day Rates Climb as Company Sells Non-Core Assets

Summary
  • Revenue: $73.1 million in Q4 2023, a 26.2% increase from Q4 2022.
  • Operating Income: $22.6 million in Q4 2023, compared to an operating loss of $10.5 million in Q4 2022.
  • Net Income: $5.7 million in Q4 2023, a significant improvement from a net loss of $13.3 million in Q4 2022.
  • Earnings Per Share: Earnings of $0.21 per basic share and $0.20 per diluted share in Q4 2023.
  • Asset Sales: Gross proceeds of $36.5 million from the sale of two non-core vessels, with gains of $18.3 million.
  • Day Rates: Average day rates increased by 30.7% to $18,031 from Q4 2022.
  • Direct Vessel Profit (DVP): $29.8 million in Q4 2023, a substantial rise from $13.6 million in Q4 2022.
On February 29, 2024, Seacor Marine Holdings Inc (SMHI, Financial) released its 8-K filing, announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. The company, a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide, reported a significant improvement in its financial performance compared to the same period last year.

Financial Performance Overview

Seacor Marine's fourth quarter saw a notable 26.2% increase in revenues year-over-year, reaching $73.1 million, although there was a slight 5.0% decrease from the third quarter of 2023. The company's operating income turned around from a loss in the previous year to a profit of $22.6 million. This performance was bolstered by the sale of two non-core vessels, which contributed to a net income of $5.7 million, or $0.21 per basic share and $0.20 per diluted share, a stark contrast to the net loss of $13.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Operational Highlights and Strategic Moves

CEO John Gellert highlighted the company's robust day rates, which held steady from the third quarter's high, and a marginal softening in utilization as the company entered the winter season. The Direct Vessel Profit (DVP) for the quarter maintained much of the progress made in recent quarters, expanding significantly year-over-year. The company's business segments continued to deliver positive results despite some seasonal project activity pauses, particularly in U.S. windfarms.

"Tendering activity remains high, particularly in international markets, and we expect to continue to charter vessels at improved terms and pricing as they roll off their contracts," said Gellert. He also noted the company's commitment to acquiring four state-of-the-art energy storage systems to upgrade its fleet to hybrid power, which aligns with its strategy to enhance operational efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

Financial Position and Future Outlook

The company's balance sheet reflects the positive impact of asset sales and operational improvements. Looking forward, Seacor Marine anticipates strong demand for its fleet in 2024, with project cancellations in the Middle East and U.S. wind not expected to impact its vessels engaged in those areas. The company is poised to benefit from growing demand in other regions and is preparing for a busy year ahead with all four large liftboats expected to be operational.

Seacor Marine's commitment to upgrading its fleet and its strategic asset sales underscore its focus on optimizing its asset base and positioning itself for future growth. The company's improved financial metrics, such as revenue growth, increased day rates, and a return to profitability, are critical indicators of its recovery and potential for value creation, making it a noteworthy consideration for investors in the transportation sector.

For more detailed information, please refer to the full earnings report on Seacor Marine's website or contact their investor relations team.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Seacor Marine Holdings Inc for further details.

